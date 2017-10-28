Teravianen suffered an upper-body injury in Friday's game against the Blues and will not return, Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Teravainen required assistance leaving the ice after colliding with the Blues' Alex Steen, so it's not a huge surprise that he will not return. The 23-year-old saw just 4:29 of ice time before leaving the contest, but his status moving forward remains unclear. Expect another update on his status before Sunday's tilt against the Ducks.