The Panthers traded Jurco to the Hurricanes on Monday in exchange for Cliff Pu and future considerations, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Jurco had been playing for Florida's top developmental affiliate, AHL Springfield. There's untapped potential in Jurco, as the Red Wings took him in the second round (35th overall) of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft, though the Slovakian winger with slick hands has only appeared in 201 NHL games -- including 42 with the Blackhawks -- producing 22 goals and 28 assists over that span. He's was under a minor-league deal with Springfield, so an NHL contract could be forthcoming if the Hurricanes want Jurco playing on the big stage.