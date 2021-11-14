DeAngelo notched a pair of assists (one on the power play) in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Blues.

Don't look now, but DeAngelo currently sits tied for third in scoring among NHL defensemen with 13 points in 13 games. Many eyebrows were raised when the Canes added him as a free agent last summer after he was bought out by the Rangers for behavioural issues, but adding him to the roster now appears to be a brilliant move. DeAngelo deserves to be in your fantasy lineup at every opportunity.