DeAngelo had a goal and two assists in Tuesday's 5-1 Game 5 win over the Bruins.
The goal and an assist came on the power play. DeAngelo has eight points through five games this postseason, including three-point outbursts in Games 2 and 5. He's the leading point scorer thus far for the Hurricanes, who will have a chance to close this series out Thursday in Boston.
