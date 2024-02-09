DeAngelo was given a 10-minute misconduct penalty in the closing minutes of Thursday's matchup with Colorado.

DeAngelo was back in the lineup for the first time since Jan. 5 versus Washington, a stretch of 10 games as a healthy scratch. The blueliner returned to action thanks to an injury to Brett Pesce (illness) but DeAngelo could find himself relegated back to the press box once Pesce is cleared to play, perhaps as early as Saturday's matchup with New Jersey.