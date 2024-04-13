DeAngelo recorded an assist and two blocked shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

DeAngelo has appeared in just nine NHL games since the calendar flipped to 2024, with the eighth-year defenseman often labeled a healthy scratch. Despite adding 42 points with the Flyers last season, DeAngelo has largely fallen out of favor in the fantasy realm, as the playoff-bound Hurricanes simply don't need him for heavy minutes. He's averaging 14:01 of ice time in Carolina as measured against his career-high 22:04 average for Philadelphia in 2022-23.