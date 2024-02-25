DeAngelo played his third consecutive game Saturday against the Stars, registering a pair of hits, a shot on goal and a blocked shot in 15:21 of ice time.
DeAngelo hasn't played in three straight games since mid-December, having spent most of the last two months as a healthy scratch. Although he's not contributing offensively as much as he once did, he's still moving the needle in the aforementioned peripheral stat categories, giving him modest fantasy value in deeper formats.
