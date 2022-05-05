DeAngelo dished out three assists -- two on the power play -- in Wednesday's 5-2 Game 2 win over Boston.

DeAngelo has piled up four assists through two playoff games, helping Carolina grab a 2-0 series lead. The production is no fluke for one of the game's most offensively gifted defensemen -- DeAngelo's coming off his second 50-point regular season, and he dressed for fewer than 70 games in both of those productive campaigns.