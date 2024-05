DeAngelo went for x-rays after taking a slash Tuesday's Game 5 versus the Islanders, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

DeAngelo was able to return after the incident, but the Hurricanes will give him further evaluation after clinching their first-round series win. The defenseman had no points in three games after replacing Brett Pesce (lower body) in the lineup. DeAngelo's status should be updated before the start of the Hurricanes' second-round series versus the Rangers.