DeAngelo sat out Saturday's 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs as a healthy scratch.

DeAngelo has frequently been absent from the Canes' lineup lately, having watched from the press box for 16 of the last 20 games. DeAngelo has proven to be a liability in his own end on most nights, and given the team's stacked blue line, he has failed to carve out a consistent role for himself this season. Avoid.