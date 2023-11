DeAngelo scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sabres.

The veteran blueliner opened the scoring midway through the first period, sailing a shot from the point past a screened Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. It was DeAngelo's first goal of the season, and the 28-year-old has had a slow start to the campaign in his return to Carolina, producing six points in 13 games with a minus-8 rating.