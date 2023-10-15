DeAngelo notched an assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 6-5 shootout win over the Kings.

DeAngelo has picked up a helper in each of the first two games this season. He's also notched four shots on goal, two blocks and an even plus-minus rating. The 27-year-old has been on the third pairing so far, but he's also seeing power-play time, which keeps him in the mix for fantasy managers. As long as the scoring production is there, he'll be a solid blueliner in the virtual game.