DeAngelo notched an assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 6-5 shootout win over the Kings.
DeAngelo has picked up a helper in each of the first two games this season. He's also notched four shots on goal, two blocks and an even plus-minus rating. The 27-year-old has been on the third pairing so far, but he's also seeing power-play time, which keeps him in the mix for fantasy managers. As long as the scoring production is there, he'll be a solid blueliner in the virtual game.
