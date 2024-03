DeAngelo was placed on waivers Thursday, per Chris Johnston of The Athletic.

DeAngelo's placement on waivers may simply be the result of Carolina seeking additional roster flexibility ahead of Friday's trade deadline, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him stick with the Hurricanes rather than head to the AHL in the event he goes unclaimed on the wire. DeAngelo, who's been a healthy scratch for three straight games, has been limited to 10 points through 27 appearances with Carolina this year.