DeAngelo produced a power-play assist, three shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Ducks.

DeAngelo has an assist in each of the Hurricanes' three games this season, and two of those helpers have come on the power play. The 27-year-old is doing just what was expected of him when he signed with Hurricanes after the Flyers bought him out over the summer. DeAngelo has added seven shots on net, two blocked shots and a minus-3 rating so far -- he shouldn't be relied on for production in the defensive categories.