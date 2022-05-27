DeAngelo logged a power-play assist in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Rangers in Game 5.

DeAngelo earned the secondary helper on a Teuvo Teravainen tally in the second period. Prior to Thursday, DeAngelo had been held off the scoresheet in six straight games -- a defensively tight second-round series against the Rangers has limited many of the Hurricanes' top players. The 26-year-old blueliner is at nine points (five on the power play), 21 shots on net, 18 blocked shots, 15 hits and a plus-3 rating through 12 postseason outings.