DeAngelo will not return to Monday's matchup with the Flyers after suffering an upper-body injury, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
DeAngelo logged just 6:48 of ice time before being forced out of Monday's contest having registered one shot and a plus-1 rating. Without DeAngelo in the lineup, Jaccob Slavin jumped up to the No. 1 power-play unit and will likely continue to do so if DeAngelo misses any additional game time.
