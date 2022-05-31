DeAngelo scored a goal on six shots, logged two hits and went minus-2 in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Rangers in Game 7.

DeAngelo got the Hurricanes on the board at 8:11 of the third period. The 26-year-old defenseman finished the playoffs with 10 points in 14 contests, and he added 29 shots on net, 19 blocked shots, 17 hits and a plus-1 rating. The New Jersey native is a pending restricted free agent with arbitration rights who will likely want to cash in big after proving himself on a $1 million deal this year.