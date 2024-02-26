DeAngelo scored a goal on his only shot in Sunday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Sabres.

DeAngelo opened the scoring 2:40 into the first period, sliding a Michael Bunting feed past Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to give the Hurricanes an early lead. It's the first point since Dec. 15 for DeAngelo, who's played in four straight games for Carolina after serving as a healthy scratch for much of the year. The 28-year-old defenseman is up to three goals and 10 points through 27 games this season.