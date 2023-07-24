DeAngelo agreed to a one-year, $1.675 million contract with Carolina on Monday, per PuckPedia.

DeAngelo was bought out of the final season of his two-year, $10 million contract by Philadelphia on July 14. He registered 11 goals and 42 points in 70 appearances with the Flyers last season. DeAngelo had 10 goals and 51 points over 64 games with the Hurricanes during the 2021-22 campaign. In his return to Raleigh, he will probably be utilized on Carolina's third defense pairing and see time on the second power-play unit.