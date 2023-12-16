DeAngelo registered a power-play goal in Friday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Predators.

DeAngelo saw just 05:39 of ice time, but more than half of it took place on the man advantage at 02:58. There's plenty of season left, but DeAngelo has largely disappointed on the heels of a 42-point campaign with the Flyers. He's been warming the press box a lot lately and otherwise has just two goals, seven assists, and a minus-10 rating through 19 games.