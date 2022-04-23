DeAngelo picked up two assists in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Devils.

Carolina was down 2-0 with less than five minutes remaining in the third period, but DeAngelo helped his club pull a victory out of the fire, setting up Nino Niederreiter for the tying tally and Seth Jarvis for the OT winner. DeAngelo is up to 10 goals and 51 points through 61 games, the second time in his career he's reached the 50-point plateau.