Carrick was recalled from AHL Charlotte on Friday.

The Hurricanes just put Brett Pesce (lower body) on injured reserve, opening up the roster spot for Carrick. Since being drafted in 2012, the 24-year-old has only played in three games for Carolina, so even though he's been recalled, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Carrick as a healthy scratch until Pesce returns.

