Hurricanes' Trevor Carrick: Called back from minors
Carrick was recalled from AHL Charlotte on Friday.
The Hurricanes just put Brett Pesce (lower body) on injured reserve, opening up the roster spot for Carrick. Since being drafted in 2012, the 24-year-old has only played in three games for Carolina, so even though he's been recalled, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Carrick as a healthy scratch until Pesce returns.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...