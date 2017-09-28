Play

Carrick was waived by the Hurricanes on Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

The 2012 fourth-round (No. 115 overall) draft pick registered 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) in 57 games last season with AHL Charlotte, the Hurricanes' minor-league affiliate. Assuming he clears waivers, the lanky defenseman should report to that same organization to start the new season.

