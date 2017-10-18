Play

The Hurricanes reassigned Carrick to AHL Charlotte on Wednesday.

Carrick's demotion suggests Trevor van Riemsdyk (concussion) is likely closing in on a return to game action. The 23-year-old blueliner cracked the lineup once during his brief stay with the big club, logging just 7:32 of ice time Tuesday against the Oilers.

