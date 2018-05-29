Carrick signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Hurricanes on Tuesday, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Since entering the league in 2014, Carrick has suited up for just three NHL games and recorded zero points. Instead, the 23-year-old blueliner has spent four seasons with AHL Charlotte. Carrick thrived in the minors during 2017-18, drumming up 11 goals and 33 assists through 73 games to rank as top defenseman on the squad and sixth in the AHL. With Klas Dahlbeck headed to the KHL, Carrick will have a shot at a roster spot on the bottom pairing next campaign.