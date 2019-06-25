Hurricanes' Trevor Carrick: Qualified by 'Canes
Carrick received a qualifying offer from the Hurricanes on Tuesday, Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Carrick suited up in just one NHL game last season and four in his career, so he'll have a tough time cracking Carolina's lineup out of camp and is more likely to wind up as organizational depth in the AHL.
