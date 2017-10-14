Hurricanes' Trevor Carrick: Recalled to big club
The Hurricanes recalled Carrick from AHL Charlotte on Saturday, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Carrick will slot in as the Hurricanes' seventh defenseman while Trevor van Riemsdyk (concussion) is in recovery mode. The 23-year-old blueliner has played well in the minors this season, notching two assists in three games.
