Play

The Hurricanes recalled Carrick from AHL Charlotte on Saturday, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Carrick will slot in as the Hurricanes' seventh defenseman while Trevor van Riemsdyk (concussion) is in recovery mode. The 23-year-old blueliner has played well in the minors this season, notching two assists in three games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories