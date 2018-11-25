Hurricanes' Trevor Carrick: Shifts back to minors
Carrick was assigned to AHL Charlotte on Sunday, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.
Carrick geared up for just one game in his NHL stint, but he let his presence be known by dropping the gloves with the Islanders' Ross Johnston. Expect the 24-year-old to be called up again when the Canes need a physical touch.
