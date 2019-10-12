Van Riemsdyk (shoulder) was activated from non-roster injured reserve Saturday, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

The news means van Riemsdyk can play Saturday against the Blue Jackets, but no word yet on whether he'll be in the Hurricanes' lineup. The defenseman missed his team's first five games with a shoulder injury and is coming off a 2018-19 campaign that saw van Riemsdyk finish with 14 points. Another update on his status for Saturday's contest should surface before puck drop.