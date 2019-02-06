Van Riemsdyk scored his 10th point of the season in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Penguins.

With about a third of the season left to play, van Riemsdyk is on track to finish with something resembling the 16 points he scored in each of the past two seasons. He remains a third-pairing defender for the Canes with little fantasy value considering his limited ice time (roughly 15 minutes per game) and low scoring totals.