Hurricanes' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Assists twice in loss
Van Riemsdyk collected two assists in a 3-2 loss to Anaheim on Monday.
Now with six points (all assists) in 26 games this year, the stay-at-home rearguard rarely pitches in offensively. Although three of van Riemsdyk's points have come in the last three games, his uptick in production isn't likely to be anything more than an anomaly given his bottom-pairing role and combined total of 1:54 on the power play this season.
