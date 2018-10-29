Hurricanes' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Bags assist in loss
Van Riemsdyk tallied an assist Sunday in a 2-1 home loss to New York.
The assist was van Riemsdyk's second point of the season, with the blueliner having yet to score a goal in the early stages of the campaign. Van Riemsdyk remains a risky fantasy play until such time he proves he can produce consistently.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Benched Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Staying in Carolina on two-year deal•
-
Hurricanes' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Earns qualifying offer•
-
Hurricanes' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Collects 16 points in third full season•
-
Hurricanes' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Ice time, scoring on the rise•
-
Hurricanes' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Picks up rare goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.