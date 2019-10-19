Play

Van Riemsdyk (shoulder) managed one hit in 11:28 during Friday's 4-2 loss to the Ducks.

Making his season debut, van Riemsdyk wasn't able to do much in a seven-defensemen lineup. The 28-year-old produced three goals and 11 helpers in 78 games last season, but he's not likely to play higher than the third pairing.

