Hurricanes' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Barren stat line in return
Van Riemsdyk (shoulder) managed one hit in 11:28 during Friday's 4-2 loss to the Ducks.
Making his season debut, van Riemsdyk wasn't able to do much in a seven-defensemen lineup. The 28-year-old produced three goals and 11 helpers in 78 games last season, but he's not likely to play higher than the third pairing.
