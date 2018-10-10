Hurricanes' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Benched Tuesday
Van Riemsdyk was a healthy scratch for Tuesday's game against the Canucks.
Fantasy owners might have seen this one coming after TVR's last game (Oct. 7 against the Rangers), in which his ice time dipped to just 12:51 after averaging roughly 19 minutes in the first two games of the season. He'll work his way back into the mix at some point, but given his lack of scoring (just 16 points in each of the past two seasons), he's probably not worth owning in most standard formats.
