Hurricanes' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Bleak injury outlook
Head coach Rod Brind'Amour said Monday that van Riemsdyk (upper body) is classified as "out", Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Van Riemsdyk was on the wrong end of a Cal Clutterbuck hit early in Sunday's Game 2, and failed to return to the ice. This news suggests that the 27-year-old likely will miss at least the next couple games, though no timetable was clarified from Brind'Amour.
