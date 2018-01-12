Hurricanes' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Blocks five shots in win over Caps
Van Riemsdyk blocked five shots through 22:37 of ice time during Thursday's 3-1 win over Washington.
This was just the second time all season that the 26-year-old defenseman played more than 20 minutes in a game, as he's been skating primarily in a third-pairing role. However, with Brett Pesce out with an upper-body injury, it was van Riemsdyk who stepped into a bigger role. The first-year Hurricane could warrant more fantasy attention if Pesce continues to miss time, but it's unlikely van Riemsdyk morphs into anything more than a fringe asset in deep settings.
