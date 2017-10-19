Van Riemsdyk (concussion) has been activated off injured reserve and will suit up against the Flames on Thursday.

Van Riemsdyk was last in the game-day lineup Opening Night against Minnesota when he was forced off after 10:56 of ice time. The 26-year-old's reintroduction to the squad will force Klas Dahlbeck up to the press box.

