Hurricanes' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Cleared to return
Van Riemsdyk (concussion) has been activated off injured reserve and will suit up against the Flames on Thursday.
Van Riemsdyk was last in the game-day lineup Opening Night against Minnesota when he was forced off after 10:56 of ice time. The 26-year-old's reintroduction to the squad will force Klas Dahlbeck up to the press box.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Joining team on road trip•
-
Hurricanes' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Moves to IR•
-
Hurricanes' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Won't travel with team•
-
Hurricanes' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Unable to turn in full practice•
-
Hurricanes' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Dealing with concussion•
-
Hurricanes' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Doubtful against Columbus•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...