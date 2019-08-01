According to general manager Don Waddell, van Riemsdyk (shoulder) has been cleared to resume skating, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Van Riemsdyk underwent season-ending shoulder surgery in May, and was originally given a four-to-six month recovery timetable, but it appears as though he may be ahead of schedule. The New Jersey native may not be cleared for contact before training camp gets underway in September, but it sounds like he should be ready for Carolina's Oct. 3 season opener against Montreal. The 28-year-old, who notched three goals and 14 points in 78 games last campaign, is expected to reprise his role on the Hurricanes' third pairing in 2019-20.