Hurricanes' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Collects 16 points in third full season
Van Riemsdyk had 16 points (three goals, 13 assists) while playing 79 games in 2017-18, while blocking 113 shots.
Van Riemsdyk ended up posting the exact same point total as 2016-17, but unfortunately it took him 19 more games to record the 16 tallies, although his time on ice did dip from 18:25 to 17:03 in his first year in Carolina which certainly didn't help his cause. The 26-year-old was also on an enormous slump from late December to mid February where he had just one assist and no goals in 25 games, which was a big anchor for his points-per-game pace. Regardless, Van Riemsdyk held his own defensively posting a plus-nine rating and an excellent 55.3 corsi percentage, and his 113 blocked shots were second most on the team. Van Riemsdyk is set to become a restricted free agent, so he'll have to agree to a new contract before returning to Carolina.
