Van Riemsdyk has officially been ruled out for Tuesday night's contest against the Blue Jackets due to a concussion, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

The nebulous "undisclosed" tag has receded and we now know that van Riemsdyk is dealing with an injury that can be tricky to pin down in terms of a timetable for recovery. Fortunately, the defenseman will have four days to rest up and try to pass the concussion protocol before the Hurricanes play their next game Saturday in Winnipeg.

