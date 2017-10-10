Hurricanes' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Dealing with concussion
Van Riemsdyk has officially been ruled out for Tuesday night's contest against the Blue Jackets due to a concussion, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
The nebulous "undisclosed" tag has receded and we now know that van Riemsdyk is dealing with an injury that can be tricky to pin down in terms of a timetable for recovery. Fortunately, the defenseman will have four days to rest up and try to pass the concussion protocol before the Hurricanes play their next game Saturday in Winnipeg.
