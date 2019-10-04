Van Riemsdyk (shoulder) practiced in a regular jersey Friday, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

It's far from a guarantee that van Riemsdyk will be in the lineup against Washington on Saturday, but it's a step in the right direction. By placing the blueliner on non-roster injured reserve, the club can activate him as soon as he is cleared to play. Even once given the green light, the New Jersey native may serve as a healthy scratch from time to time in favor of youngster Haydn Fleury.