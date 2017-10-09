Hurricanes' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Doubtful against Columbus
Van Riemsdyk (undisclosed) will likely sit out Tuesday's matchup with the Blue Jackets, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Van Riemsdyk logged just 10:56 of ice time Saturday -- registering two PIM, one shot on goal and one blocked shot -- before exiting the contest. The blueliner set career highs last season in both goals (five) and points (16) and could top both of those totals if he can get back into the lineup soon. In the meantime, look for Klas Dahlbeck to slot into the third pairing with Haydn Fleury.
