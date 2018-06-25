Van Riemsdyk was extended a qualifying offer by Carolina on Monday

In his first season with Carolina, van Riemsdyk scored three goals and 16 points in 79 games alongside a plus-9 rating. However, he saw his ice time drop down to just over 17 minutes per game, the lowest of his three full NHL seasons. If he sticks around with the Hurricanes, van Riemsdyk will likely play a similar role as a middle-pair blueliner.