Van Riemsdyk (upper body) is "not coming back anytime soon," Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Van Riemsdyk took a hard hit against the boards from Cal Clutterbuck early in the game, appearing to injure his shoulder in the process. Head coach Rob Brind'Amour wasn't very clear regarding his timetable, but it's fair to say he'll miss at least the next couple games.