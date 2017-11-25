Hurricanes' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Failing to generate offense
Van Riemsdyk was held off the scoresheet for the fifth straight game Friday against the Maple Leafs, and now has just two assists through 18 games this season.
TVR notched 16 points in 58 games for the Blackhawks last season, but he'll be lucky to hit double digits this season at the rate he's going. He's locked into a third-pairing role for the Canes right now, averaging just 15:51 per game with no time on the power play. He is best left alone in the majority of fantasy formats right now.
