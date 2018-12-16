Van Riemsdyk was held off the scoresheet for the seventh consecutive game in Sunday's 3-0 win against the Coyotes.

The 27-year-old defender saw ice time of just 15:14, the lowest among all Hurricanes blueliners. Furthermore, he posted zeros in all peripheral stat categories, too (hits, shots on goal, blocked shots), which is to say he is simply not producing on any fantasy level right now. Bottom line, it's hard to make any case for owning van Riemsdyk in even the deepest of formats.