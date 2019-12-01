Hurricanes' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Fantasy value on the decline
Van Riemsdyk returned to the lineup Saturday against the Lightning after serving the previous two games as a healthy scratch. He skated just 12:46 with two hits and two PIM.
Van Riemsdyk played most of the game on the third defensive pairing with either Jake Gardiner or Haydn Fleury. However, since the Canes only dressed 11 forwards for this game, he was technically skating as a forward for a handful of shifts. Either way, with just two points in 15 games this season, his fantasy impact has been nonexistent.
