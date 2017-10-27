van Riemsdyk notched his first point of the season with an assist in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Playing in his fourth straight game after missing the previous three contests with a concussion, TVR finally cracked the scoresheet with his first helper. From a fantasy perspective, while it's nice to see him finally get in the board, don't expect a flurry of points to follow. He's only been seeing ice time in the 14-17 minute range lately, and doesn't occupy a top-four spot on the Canes' blue line. Scoring-wise, he recorded just 20 points as a Blackhawk over the previous two seasons combined, so he has yet to demonstrate a real nose for the net. The Canes are likely to continue deploying him as more of a stay-at-home blueliner, which definitely diminishes his fantasy appeal. Buyer beware.