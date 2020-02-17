Hurricanes' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Finally scores a goal
Van Riemsdyk scored his first goal of the season in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.
Now with just six points through 39 games, van Riemsdyk still does not offer any real fantasy appeal in most standard formats. He has consistently finished in the 14-16 point range over the past four campaigns, however he'll be lucky to crack double digits this year due to the amount of time he spent as a healthy scratcher earlier in the season. The good news is, Sunday marked the 15th straight game in the lineup for TVR ever since Dougie Hamilton went down with a broken leg back in mid-January.
