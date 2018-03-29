Hurricanes' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Ice time, scoring on the rise
Van Riemsdyk scored his second assist in as many games Tuesday against the Devils. He also skated a season-high 22:19, including 2:28 on the power play.
Van Riemsdyk is currently benefiting from the absences of Justin Faulk (undisclosed) and Brett Pesce (shoulder) from the lineup. This has led to a significant bump in his minutes with an average of 20:55 over the past four games (compared to his season average of 16:51). At the same time, TVR is starting to hit the scoresheet with more regularity, as he's potted a goal and three assists over his past six contests, bringing him just one point away from the career-high 20 points he posted last season.
